Why put up with campaign ad propaganda?

Why put up with campaign ad propaganda?

{{featured_button_text}}

Again, mainly because of Citizens United, we are made to suffer political propaganda most every TV commercial break. (Social media is probably worse, but I don't go there.) Our journalists prove the attack adds are full of misinformation and blatant lies. Why do we put up with it?

These adds are not free speech. They are propaganda designed to make us believe lies by repetition. They should not work. It's sad that they do.

Where are our legislators, leaders and TV station owners? At least they should insist the ads be factual and not commit libel. Must we all bow to the great god Money and be subjugated and subjected to hear and see over, and over, and over, and over, and over again, (no matter how quick I hit the mute button), these horrible lies, lies, lies? 

All that money, most from out-of-state, and corporations and PACS, wasted on propaganda when so many in our nation are suffering from COVID-19 and job loss and lack of food.

Citizens United (what a deceptive name) is ruining our country. Corporations are not people. Every candidate, out of decency, should vow to rid America of the cancer of Citizens United.

Linda Aronson,

Darby

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Charges reduced
Letters

Charges reduced

When Bradley Layton drove Ginny Merriam's 1982 Ford F250 up Van Buren Street at high speed (one witness estimated 65 mph) on the wrong side of…

The worst trail in Missoula
Letters

The worst trail in Missoula

Every time I’ve wandered past the M Trail parking lot in recent days, I’ve been struck by the diversity of license plates: Texas, Arizona, Cal…

Masks do not work
Letters

Masks do not work

If Donald Trump mandated masks, would everyone roll over so easily and become the mouth-breathing zombies I see everywhere? We all know who yo…

Where's the outrage?
Letters

Where's the outrage?

Where's the outrage? Where's the BLM? Where are the marchers? Where's the protests? Where's the rioting? Where's the looting? Where's the burning?

Where is the money?
Letters

Where is the money?

All of the millions that they allow for streets, education etc. Where is it? We need to have a state or federal auditor. He will go back six o…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News