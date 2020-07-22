Why put up with campaign ad propaganda?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Again, mainly because of Citizens United, we are made to suffer political propaganda most every TV commercial break. (Social media is probably worse, but I don't go there.) Our journalists prove the attack adds are full of misinformation and blatant lies. Why do we put up with it?

These adds are not free speech. They are propaganda designed to make us believe lies by repetition. They should not work. It's sad that they do.

Where are our legislators, leaders and TV station owners? At least they should insist the ads be factual and not commit libel. Must we all bow to the great god Money and be subjugated and subjected to hear and see over, and over, and over, and over, and over again, (no matter how quick I hit the mute button), these horrible lies, lies, lies?

All that money, most from out-of-state, and corporations and PACS, wasted on propaganda when so many in our nation are suffering from COVID-19 and job loss and lack of food.

Citizens United (what a deceptive name) is ruining our country. Corporations are not people. Every candidate, out of decency, should vow to rid America of the cancer of Citizens United.

Linda Aronson,

Darby

