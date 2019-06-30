Forty nine years ago I went to meet my brother's new father-in-law, Nick. His first question was, “What is your position on property taxes?”
I responded that I had no experience or understanding of them.
He proceeded to tell me, in detail, how he had personally built his house, brick by brick. Then he stated with the utmost sincerity, “My house doesn’t make any money, so it shouldn’t pay taxes. If I rent my house out and it makes money, I would pay taxes on the income earned. Otherwise, a house should not pay taxes.”
Arriving as an immigrant with no money at age 18, Nick was a self-made man. However, property taxes were making him feel that he might not be able to stay in his own house.
He was a wise man and his words have stayed with me for this last half-century. At this point in my life, I fully understand how Nick felt.
There is a 100-year-old maple tree in front of our house that has to be worth at least $1,000. Because it has value, do you think it should pay taxes? From his grave, Nick would shout out, “No!”
Bill Cook,
Missoula