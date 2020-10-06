Why we need Jennifer Fielder

Coming to a close on the year 2020, we are all looking for stability and ease of life. Though many of you may not be well informed on the role of the Public Service Commission, there are three out of five seats up for election this fall. The stakes are simple: electing Monica Tranel will result in the shut down of public lands and the undermine of our rights as Montanans to hunt, fish and play in the great outdoors; on the other hand, electing Jennifer Fielder will result in care for the environment, while working to support local farmers, ranchers, hunters, and businesses. To my fellow Missoulians, you must know that I am only 19 years of age, and have no reason to lie to you. I love all people, but make no mistake, electing the wrong candidates will result in, not only the destruction of this great state, but the destruction of the nation as an entirety. I urge you all to vote in-peron, or directly place your ballot in the county mail box. Choose wisely Montanans, this country needs you.