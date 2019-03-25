1) NorthWestern Energy is 630 megawatts short of their peak load requirements. They purchase these additional megawatts on the open market. At the times of their highest demand, their requirement is 1,200 megawatts, and right now they are about 53% short of meeting that need.
2) NorthWestern spent more than $800 per megawatt on open market power purchases in two days during the polar vortex in March. The customers will be picking up that bill.
3) Colstrip unit four produces power at about $20 per megawatt hour. The open market pricing during high demand times can reach over $1000 per megawatt hour.
4) If senate bill 331 passes, NorthWestern would have the option of purchasing more shares of the power plant for $1. To build that much generation capacity would cost hundreds of millions of dollars that would be passed on to their customers.
5) NorthWestern needs reliable baseload energy and capacity. During the polar vortex, nearly all wind generation shut down in this region. After shutting down, the wind generators began using electricity off of the grid to heat their equipment to prevent damage.
Robert Pontius,
Colstrip Fire Chief