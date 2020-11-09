 Skip to main content
Why would anyone vote for Biden?

Why would anyone vote for Biden?

Election Day is history, yet I wonder why anybody voted for Joseph Biden. He won a majority of votes, legal or not, and the Electoral College. But he is such an angry old man, short on accomplishment and long on cognitive challenge. Most American voters probably see this too.

So, why? Of the possibilities, peace in our streets is on top. Fly-over country had scant trouble with riots and looting. Big cities had a lot. Perhaps dwellers there had enough, believing Donald Trump was responsible for that and everything else. So, to appease Black Lives Matter, Antifa and young white college women on the skirmish lines, they voted for Biden. That may prove illusive given the Portland mayor’s capitulation to his rioters only to be ridiculed by them while the riots continued.

Next, we have been told in the most incendiary terms that Trump’s reaction to COVID-19 was a total failure. Every accusation can be defeated, but space won’t allow. Biden has not told us how he would “defeat” the virus because he cannot. We still have the common cold as well as the flu, all three related in the virus realm.

Folks, you’ve thrown away the good guy for the one not good enough!

Thomas Ross,

Missoula

