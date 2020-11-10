Wilderness should be free of heavy-handed human manipulation

Wilderness is supposed to be a landscape free of human manipulation and heavy-handed management. It’s intended to be a place where nature rolls the dice. It is an ideal that challenges us to practice humility and restraint.

This summer, the Bitterroot National Forest allowed an irrigation district to use countless helicopters and motorized equipment to repair a dam in the Selway-Bitterroot Wilderness. The dam was originally built without such means. It was also rebuilt in the 2000s in similar fashion.

This fall, the Flathead National Forest proposed to burn thousands of acres in the Mission Mountains Wilderness, followed by the planting of genetically modified white bark pine. This is not necessary to maintain or improve the character of the wilderness.

Now Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks wants to use helicopters, motorboats and other motorized equipment to poison the North Fork Blackfoot River and lakes and tributaries in the Scapegoat Wilderness. The Forest Service has, yet, to say much about the proposal.

Region One of the Forest Service used to pride itself on wilderness stewardship. It’s a shame that current leadership has abandoned its responsibility. If they are not up to the challenge, then maybe it’s time for a National Wilderness Service.