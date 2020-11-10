 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wilderness should be free of heavy-handed human manipulation

Wilderness should be free of heavy-handed human manipulation

{{featured_button_text}}

Wilderness is supposed to be a landscape free of human manipulation and heavy-handed management. It’s intended to be a place where nature rolls the dice. It is an ideal that challenges us to practice humility and restraint.

This summer, the Bitterroot National Forest allowed an irrigation district to use countless helicopters and motorized equipment to repair a dam in the Selway-Bitterroot Wilderness. The dam was originally built without such means. It was also rebuilt in the 2000s in similar fashion.

This fall, the Flathead National Forest proposed to burn thousands of acres in the Mission Mountains Wilderness, followed by the planting of genetically modified white bark pine. This is not necessary to maintain or improve the character of the wilderness.

Now Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks wants to use helicopters, motorboats and other motorized equipment to poison the North Fork Blackfoot River and lakes and tributaries in the Scapegoat Wilderness. The Forest Service has, yet, to say much about the proposal.

Region One of the Forest Service used to pride itself on wilderness stewardship. It’s a shame that current leadership has abandoned its responsibility. If they are not up to the challenge, then maybe it’s time for a National Wilderness Service.

Brett Haverstick,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden will destroy the economy
Letters

Biden will destroy the economy

A vote for Joe Biden will be a vote for economic disaster. During the final debate, he admitted he would ban fracking on day one of his admini…

Ballots can be manipulated
Letters

Ballots can be manipulated

Dino Rossi (R) ran for governor in Washington in 2004. After several recounts by the Democrats for Christine Gregoire, Rossi lost by 129 ballo…

Christianity is dead
Letters

Christianity is dead

Well readers, the latest poll results confirm my past letters! Yes Christianity is DEAD in the once great USA. Over 50% of the voters, legal a…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News