Wildfire Act would increase destruction

No sooner is the ink dry on the Great American Outdoors Act, members of Congress plot to plunder the Great American Outdoors (“Daines, Feinstein introduce wildfire protection bill,” Missoulian, Aug. 5).

Under the guise of “saving” national forests and other federal public lands from wildfire, the deceptively titled “Emergency Wildfire and Public Safety Act of 2020” would increase destruction of forests by the timber industry. Endangered Species are explicitly given short shrift under the proposed legislation, which views our remaining old-growth forests as “fuels” needing to be clearcut to fictitiously prevent buildings and power lines from burning many miles away.

Processes requiring public involvement, already weakened in recent years by these same congressional timber servants, are to be completely ignored as logging of burned trees proceeds following wildland fires the “fuel reduction” could never prevent anyway. Never mind the scientific consensus on the fragility of burned forests and the essential habitat they provide for many wildlife — forest supervisors are told to ignore science and you, dear owners of the national forests.