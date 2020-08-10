You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wildfire Act would increase destruction

Wildfire Act would increase destruction

{{featured_button_text}}

No sooner is the ink dry on the Great American Outdoors Act, members of Congress plot to plunder the Great American Outdoors (“Daines, Feinstein introduce wildfire protection bill,” Missoulian, Aug. 5).

Under the guise of “saving” national forests and other federal public lands from wildfire, the deceptively titled “Emergency Wildfire and Public Safety Act of 2020” would increase destruction of forests by the timber industry. Endangered Species are explicitly given short shrift under the proposed legislation, which views our remaining old-growth forests as “fuels” needing to be clearcut to fictitiously prevent buildings and power lines from burning many miles away.

Processes requiring public involvement, already weakened in recent years by these same congressional timber servants, are to be completely ignored as logging of burned trees proceeds following wildland fires the “fuel reduction” could never prevent anyway. Never mind the scientific consensus on the fragility of burned forests and the essential habitat they provide for many wildlife — forest supervisors are told to ignore science and you, dear owners of the national forests.

Please tell Senator Tester to vigorously oppose the Emergency Wildfire and Public Safety Act of 2020! There are better ways to protect human homes while also preserving homes of wildlife.

Jeff Juel,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pastor victim of 'witch hunt'
Letters

Pastor victim of 'witch hunt'

Discovery Channel extended Shark Week this summer, much like the sexual abuse “feeding frenzy” in my Catholic church. I’m a longtime parishion…

Don K selling Republican Vision
Letters

Don K selling Republican Vision

I always look forward to reading the monthly proliferations presented by Don “Unsafe at Any Speed” Kaltschmidt, chair of the Montana Republica…

No Post Office, really?
Letters

No Post Office, really?

If one reads the U.S. Constitution, more than only the Second Amendment, one will find written words in effect to empower Congress "to establi…

Bob Brown is the sane one
Letters

Bob Brown is the sane one

Regarding Bob Brown's statement in the Missoulian announcing his courageous and intelligent decision to leave the Republican Party that has le…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News