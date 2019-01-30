Recently PBS TV replayed the history of the 3-million-acre fire, the "Big Burn," in Idaho and Montana.
Viewing this caused me to return to old fire history documents. 1910 was very dry, but the third of three very dry years, and many fires occurred, and many hundreds were still burning when hurricane winds blew many of them into one big fire complex, not unlike what currently happens routinely in our Western states.
Historically, wildfires were common before 1900. Not necessarily big, but very numerous. In a 1900 report, 45 percent of the 3.6-million-acre Bitterroot Forest Reserve exhibited severe burning, but likely many fires generating a landscape mosaic of burned and unburned forests.
A decade earlier, 1890, the director of the U.S. Geological Survey, travelling by train throughout the Pacific Northwest, reported the area's beauty was hidden from view by reason of the area was enveloped by smoke. It was so smokey, the USGS's summer work had to be stopped, and it was claimed the earlier 20 years saw 50 percent of the forested landscape being burned.
So the past 150 years, and likely over the last 10,000 years, wildfires have had major ecological impacts on our Western forests.
James Habeck,
Missoula