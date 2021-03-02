 Skip to main content
Wildlife and public lands under attack

Wildlife and public lands under attack

Montana stands as a testament to the perseverance of those hard-working individuals who sought to preserve the natural beauty of this land, and our state remains to be one of the last places to experience “the Great Outdoors.” Unfortunately, Montana’s wildlife and public lands are now under attack.

Last November, Montana resoundingly voted to pass I-190 and set up a new stream of revenue to preserve and protect public lands, state parks, and wildlife through a marijuana tax revenue. However, plans by Governor Gianforte are putting our state at risk, as he plans to redirect funds originally intended for state parks towards drug abuse programs, a decision that voters had no say in and have no want for.

A recent non-partisan 2021 Western States Survey found that 90% of all Montanans agreed that we needed “money to protect Montana’s land, water, and wildlife.” Similarly, a 2019 Montana Outdoor Heritage Project report concluded that 83% of residents supported outdoor recreation and wildlife. In a state whose outdoor economy contributes $2.5 billion to the economy and employs 31,600 workers, the need to guarantee support for our outdoors is essential. As the “Last Best Place,” let’s strive to ensure it lasts.

Wyatt Clark,

Conrad

