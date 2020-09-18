Wildlife is one of God's gifts

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The National Bison Range Wildlife Refuge was created on May 23, 1908, by a bill sponsored by President Theodore Roosevelt, on land we bought from the Confederated Salish, Kootenai and Pend d'Oreille tribes.

It is comprised of 18,521 acres and legally belongs to all United States citizens.

For years it has drawn over 200,000 visitors annually. This year it was closed entirely to public use by current managers (who are tribal) citing the covid pandemic as the reason, even though all visitation would have been drive through. In early June it was opened from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., although the best wildlife viewing has always been evenings with a 9 p.m. closing.

The unanswered questions are: Why, and by whose authority when it severely limits the use for which the refuge was created? And how can this be rectified?

Currently the bull elk are in their annual mating ritual as they call their harems together by "bugling" and is usually witnessed and enjoyed by many wildlife enthusiasts each evening but not this year.

Since this is a federal facility, please contact your electees ASAP and remind them to never give YOUR wildlife refuge to ANYONE!!!

Wildlife are one of God's Gifts!