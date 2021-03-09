 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wildlife should be left to FWP

Wildlife should be left to FWP

{{featured_button_text}}

Wildlife are among the greatest treasures in our Treasure State. We have a healthy array of wildlife species, each of which is needed to maintain healthy biodiversity. Wolves are a critical component, including an effective weapon against chronic wasting disease, the greatest threat to big game. Wolves are widely appreciated as a symbol of our State’s natural wonders. The hope of viewing them brings tourist dollars to Montana

Our legislature is considering bills aimed at decimating our wolf population. The bills would remove wildlife management from the fact-based decisions of our Fish Wildlife and Parks Commission, and leave it to the personal whim of a few legislators. The bills include eviscerating the wolf population to the minimum necessary to avoid listing under the Endangered Species Act; reimbursement for killing wolves (a bounty); lengthening wolf hunting seasons; and allowing use of cruel snares. These bills will become law unless reasonable Montanans voice our opposition.

If you agree that wildlife management should be left to Fish Wildlife and Parks and that wolves should remain on our landscape in numbers necessary to keep our ecosystem healthy, please make your opinion known to legislators and the Governor to prevent these bills from passing.

Sue Ann Stephenson-Love,

Great Falls  

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
2
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

I want my flag back
Letters

I want my flag back

I am tired of watching thugs who fly the Stars and Stripes side by side with the confederate stars and bars. To assert that those two symbols …

Right to work for less
Letters

Right to work for less

I applaud the defeat of right-to-work legislation in Montana, where the House of Representatives voted 62-38 in a bipartisan rejection of the …

America better with Biden
Letters

America better with Biden

OK readers, I had to get your attention! Since the Interlake and Missoulian are definitely Democrat supporters and not real accurate newspaper…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News