Will checks stimulate shoppers to go out and buy at same time?

I've been thinking a lot lately about an issue since learning that the American people will finally be receiving our coronavirus stimulus checks.

From my understanding, the federal government will begin sending them out this upcoming week.

Here's my concern: With everyone receiving them around the same time, are people going to be tempted to run out and purchase either much-needed items or even items they've been wishing for "all at once"? I know it's money so needed by the majority of us and I'm all for this plan. But will the grocery stores then become packed all at once or other stores such as Target and Walmart?

I haven't really heard or read anything else regarding how dangerous this situation could be. I felt compelled to write this letter just as a reminder that each and everyone of us must be careful. We absolutely do not want this coronavirus going wild here in our city or anywhere else.

Charlotte Knutsen,

Missoula