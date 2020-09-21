Will Daines abide by his own statement?

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Fortunately I grew up when politicians of different parties got along and worked with each other. It dismays me that current politicians give hollow words to that concept. I saw it work on the local, state and federal levels. Especially on the latter when I spent one semester in Washington, D.C. studying federal government.

I wonder if Senator Daines will abide by his own statement in 2016……

“The Senate should exercise its Constitutional powers by NOT confirming a new SCOTUS justice until Americans have their voices heard.”

……..and not fill the vacancy of Justice Bader until 2021. Will he stand forth as an honest politician or not?

Will he abide by what he expounded in 2016 or not, offering further proof that too many politicians willing lie and create greater distrust by the citizens?

Ernest Scherzer,

Trout Creek

