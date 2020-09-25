 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Will Daines show Montana values?

Will Daines show Montana values?

{{featured_button_text}}

There's been a lot of talk about "Montana values" during this election cycle. You know, a person's word is their bond, and it holds even when it's not politically correct or serving a person's best interest at the moment.

Kinda like in early 2016 when a U.S. Supreme Court justice died in an election year: Republican Senate Majority Leader McConnell said it was inappropriate to consider a replacement until after the election, and that position was supported by Montana Sen. Steve Daines and other Republican senators.

Fast forward to September 2020, less than two months until the election: same scenario happens. So, will Steve Daines show us his "Montana values" and hold to the beliefs he expressed in 2016, or will he cave into McConnell and politics? We'll know before casting our ballots.

Dick Mangan,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Give honor to those due honor
Letters

Give honor to those due honor

In response to Senator Daines’ recent political ad regarding his involvement in the Yellowstone Gateway Protection Act, I would like to give “…

Is Montana for sale?
Letters

Is Montana for sale?

How much money does it take to get elected to a statewide office in Montana? Can an election be bought? Just ask Tim Fox or Al Olszewski.

Democrats' hypocrisy
Letters

Democrats' hypocrisy

Thank you to Beth Wilson for once again exposing the hypocrisy of herself and the Democrat party so eloquently in her latest diatribe in the S…

A second test drive?
Letters

A second test drive?

Well some folks voted for Trump in 2016, wanting to try a “test drive”. Here they understood was a man not of the swamp, with no government ex…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News