Will Daines show Montana values?

There's been a lot of talk about "Montana values" during this election cycle. You know, a person's word is their bond, and it holds even when it's not politically correct or serving a person's best interest at the moment.

Kinda like in early 2016 when a U.S. Supreme Court justice died in an election year: Republican Senate Majority Leader McConnell said it was inappropriate to consider a replacement until after the election, and that position was supported by Montana Sen. Steve Daines and other Republican senators.

Fast forward to September 2020, less than two months until the election: same scenario happens. So, will Steve Daines show us his "Montana values" and hold to the beliefs he expressed in 2016, or will he cave into McConnell and politics? We'll know before casting our ballots.

Dick Mangan,

Missoula

