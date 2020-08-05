You have permission to edit this article.
Will Democrats demand Biden investigation?

Will Democrats demand Biden investigation?

I am happy to see the Democratic Party is now agreeing with President Trump about the threat that China poses.

The ads trying to show Senator Daines had past business dealings with China conveniently ignore the fact that Joe Biden and his son traveled to China on Air Force 2, and came away with a $1.5 billion windfall for his son.

I hope now, in fairness, that Democrats will demand an investigation of Biden and his son. I am real sure this will happen. Of course, the hypocrisy of the Democrats knows no bounds.

Phil Christensen,

Missoula

