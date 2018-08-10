An important report this week by newspapers in India concerned the contamination by Roundup/glyphosate in their imported food, especially pulses. A pulse is an edible seed that grows in a pod, including all beans, peas and lentils. India imports large amounts of pulses from Canada and Australia. Pulses grown in Canada have been tested, with biologically significant levels of glyphosate found. Poor people in India eat pulses almost daily, so would get continuous exposure to glyphosate in their food.
The report stressed the following points, based on government tests and thousands of studies:
1. Pulses from Canada were tested and reported to be contaminated with glyphosate.
2. Glyphosate hurts people.
3. It damages our immune system.
4. It can trigger multiple diseases.
5. It obstructs our efforts to pick up mineral nutrients from food.
6. It obstructs our ability to absorb vitamins from food.
7. It interferes in construction of proteins.
Consequently, the India Parliament is considering testing of all imported pulses for glyphosate contamination before allowing them to be sold to the people.
Will glyphosate contamination affect exports of grain and pulses by the United States, as well as those from Canada, and will it affect Montana farmers?
Judy Hoy,
Stevensville