Will money actually fix our streets

Last summer I had an electrical problem with our tent trailer. Thought I had it fixed but wanted to test it on a bumpy road. Where could I do that? Then I realized that I live in Missoula and any street would be a great test. I was right and I was wrong as the trailer needed more work. But now our wonderful Mayor Engen has come to the rescue. What a great idea to have a “NEW” tax so the roads can be fixed. I bet no city in the country ever budgets $ to fix their roads but now we will have another $1,000,000 to fix them. But Mr. Mayor – where did the money come from to buy a $650,000 motel slum for $1,100,000 plus tear down and remodel costs? (for tons of China Virus patients?) Oh, that’s right you just “reallocated” the funds. But Mr. Mayor where did the Missoula Development get the $1,100,000. The money came from you and I again, of course. So Mr. Mayor – are you going to guarantee that we will have our streets fixed or is it going to take more money – like Missoula Water Co? It just never ends.