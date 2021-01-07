Will Montanans accept our leaders lack of judgment?

Wednesday's events make me fear for our country — my concern was only greater at the Cuban Missile Crisis. To have a mob assault the capital is unbelievable but to have a Montana Senator (Daines) and our Representative (Rosendale) contribute to the motivation of the mob is alarming. In addition, Fox and Gianforte have offered their support to the conspiracy theory that is resulting to very real harm to our country.

All have taken a oath to 'support and defend the constitution' and their joining a conspiracy — totally without factual basis — is a violation of the oath they took as officers of our republic. Their failure in this is serious enough that they should resign.

A more important question is whether the people of Montana will accept this lack of judgment and prevent their reelection or will the Montana voters also 'vote' for the real harm that is occurring to our nation due to 'reasonable' people' accepting a clearly unfounded conspiracy that 'the election was rigged'. I admire the election officials in Georgia (republican) who have done their duty, stood up to extreme outside pressure, and have not violated their personal oath as Daines and Rosendale have done.

Hugh Sheehy,

Bonner

