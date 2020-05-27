Will Republicans favor Teddy or Mitch?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As a 55-year-long former Republican, I proclaim myself qualified to commend Republican Bob Brown of Whitefish, a former Montana secretary of state and a former president of Montana's senate.

I believe Brown deserves to be commended for the courage and insight he showed by contrasting Republicans Theodore Roosevelt and Mitch McConnell (guest column, May 21).

Brown drew this sharp contrast in last Thursday’s Missoulian, using it to underscore and illuminate his daring argument about the Montana Republican primary-election battle for governor between Attorney General Tim Fox and one-term Congressman Greg Gianforte. This contest is about public-land access, Brown explained, and also about “the public good versus private power” and weighing “the good of the many against the profit of the few.”

Like Brown, I understand that the Fox-Gianforte battle is one of many concurrent battles throughout America about the future of the Republican Party — and the future of its heart and soul.