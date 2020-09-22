Will Republicans play fair?

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the Senate should not confirm a replacement for Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia until after the 2016 election. That was nine months before the presidential election. Now with the passing of a Supreme Court Justice let's see if the Republicans play fair or if they just are power hungry hypocrites by trying to push a nominee two months before the election.
Larry Jensen,
Plentywood
