 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Will Republicans play fair?

Will Republicans play fair?

{{featured_button_text}}

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the Senate should not confirm a replacement for Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia until after the 2016 election. That was nine months before the presidential election. Now with the passing of a Supreme Court Justice let's see if the Republicans play fair or if they just are power hungry hypocrites by trying to push a nominee two months before the election.

Larry Jensen,

Plentywood

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
1
0
0
1

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Worst president ever
Letters

Worst president ever

Our president loves to claim he is the best, and his mantra, “No one has done more than I,” frequently oozes forth in his speeches. When it co…

Montana is doing fine
Letters

Montana is doing fine

Greg Leichner, obviously another Seattle liberal, have you perhaps had the opportunity to view the Seattle KOMA television documentary, "SEATT…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News