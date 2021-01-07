Will Rosendale, Daines admit to role?

As I read the morning paper, I'm hoping the violent, deadly insurrection at the Capitol Building provided a stark illustration of what many of us have known could happen if our state leaders continued to cynically support the insane delusions of a seriously damaged man in order to gain political traction with a voter base fired up on the same lies.

It took this event for a handful of Republicans to sheepishly back down. It took this event for Mitt Romney to receive a round of applause for simply stating that voters would be best served by their representatives telling them the truth.

Will Rosendale or Daines offer a mea culpa for lying to the voters of Montana? Will they admit, regretfully, that they played a role in facilitating this horrible act of sedition?

We the people witnessed the tragic results of their misguided support of Donald Trump's delusions. And then we witnessed Congress returning to session to complete the election certification.

I call on Senator Daines and Representative Rosendale to tell Montana voters the truth and dispel Trump's false assertions about the 2020 election. Do it in the name of patriotism and for the four who died.

Linda Whittlesey,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0