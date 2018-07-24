Good news for the farmers who voted for Donald Trump to "Make America Great Again." He's got a good start.
Gas is $3 a gallon. The price of grain is down almost 20 percent; it could drop even more now that China is going to buy its grain from Canada, Australia and South America. How are you going to make your tractor payments, your mortgages or pay for college for your children, or even pay for your Obamacare, which Trump is trying to take away from you?
P.S. Don't forget to vote for U.S. Sen. Steve Daines and U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte so we can enact more tariffs and can prove that Trump and Vladimir Putin are America's "greatest heroes."
Francis Tence,
Missoula