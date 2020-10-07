 Skip to main content
Will we have the same outcome or will we change?

Alexander Fraser Tytler, 1747-1813, wrote this: “A democracy cannot exist as a permanent form of government. It can only exist until the voters discover they can vote themselves largesse from the public treasury. From that moment on, the majority always votes for the candidates promising the most benefits from the public treasury with the result that a democracy always collapses over loose fiscal policy, always followed by dictatorship. The average age of the world's greatest civilizations has been 200 years. These nations have progressed through this sequence: From bondage to spiritual faith; From liberty to abundance; From abundance to selfishness; From selfishness to apathy; From apathy to dependence; From dependence back to bondage.”

It seems the USA is following this same sequence. Time will tell if the usual outcome plays out or will we change?

Mari von Hoffmann,

Missoula

