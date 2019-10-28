For many people, very disturbing events in our federal and state governments are happening.
I’m talking primarily of an authoritarian president, enabled by one political party, who is openly enriching himself and his family in office and blatantly disregarding the Constitution. And in many states there are draconian anti-free choice legislation and voter suppression measures in power grabs.
In 2017, after Donald Trump took the oath of office between 1.0 and 1.7% of the population of our country turned out to protest in the Women’s March. People were stunned at the 3.3 million to 5.6 million people in the streets.
However, early this year 32.3% of Puerto Rico turned out to protest a corrupt governor. In June 27.0% of Hong Kong turned out in protest Chinese policies. This month 20% of Lebanons’ population and 2.3% of Chiles’ population protested. Also in 2019, 7% of Catalonians protested in Spain.
The Women’s March of 2018 only turned out 0.4 % of our population, and in 2019 the numbers were even lower. Will we get the percentage of the population comparable to other above referenced countries and Puerto Rico, if the democracy of this country continues its forced decline?
Erwin Curry,
Missoula