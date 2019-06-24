My name is John Parker and I live across the street from the new Willard School. I have been trying to no avail to get a chance to salvage some of the historic old school but they are carting it away to the landfill as I write.
I have talked to the construction manager and members of Missoula County Public Schools and gotten nothing but buck-passing and excuses about liability when I offered a waiver and inconvenience for the demo crew when I offered to salvage at night.
Our neighborhood received an email saying, “Key historic elements of the original school will be incorporated into the new building including bricks and the masonry Willard sign over the original building’s front door.” Neighbors were also offered a brick if enough are left over. Meanwhile, tons of vintage lumber, hardware, masonry and fixtures are being carted away.
How tragically ironic that the institution that should be teaching sustainability is setting such a poor example.
John Parker,
Missoula