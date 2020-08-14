You have permission to edit this article.
Williams an effective voice for Montanans

Williams an effective voice for Montanans

I am writing to encourage fellow Montanans to cast their vote for an outstanding candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives, Kathleen Williams.

Kathleen Williams served three terms in the Montana House and while there, was instrumental in passing bipartisan expansion of Medicaid, something her opponent, Matt Rosendale, voted against; just one example of Williams’s looking out for the best interests of Montanans, while Rosendale looked out for the interests of big business and big money.

Williams passed legislation that stopped insurance companies from denying routine care to cancer patients. She’s worked to give Americans 55 and older the option to buy into Medicare, which would lower costs for those now enrolled as well as those on private insurance.

Long and the short of it: Kathleen Williams cares, and cares enough to work hard for us, which she’ll continue doing in the U.S. House of Representatives. Help elect a great and effective representative and voice for all Montanans!

Eugene Beckes,

St. Ignatius

