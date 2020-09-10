 Skip to main content
Williams builds consensus to solve problems

Williams builds consensus to solve problems

The priorities for Kathleen Williams, my choice for Montana’s next congressperson, are affordable health care for all, keeping public lands in public hands, growing and diversifying our economy, help for veterans, and education.

Let’s contrast Williams with her opponent:

As a Montana legislator, Williams was instrumental in passing legislation that expands Medicaid for our working poor in Montana. Opponent said no!

Williams supports provisions in the Affordable Care Act that protect coverage for those with pre-existing conditions; opponent wants to repeal the ACA and pushes for “junk” short-term insurance plans in the face of pandemic.

Williams voted against proposals that weaken land and water protection and the transfer of federal public lands owned by all Americans. She wants to ensure Montanans have access to “our” public lands. Opponent is “an advocate for transfer of public lands” and proposed transfer of federal lands in Montana for state to manage and control. Of course, when the state needs money and the land is sold to private interests, the “No Trespassing” sign goes up and we are kept out for all recreation.

Williams represents consensus-building, intelligent approaches to solving problems, not fomenting fear or name calling. Join me: Vote for Kathleen Williams.

Gerry Jennings,

Great Falls

