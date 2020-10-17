 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Williams, Cooney and Bullock care about our future and well-being

Williams, Cooney and Bullock care about our future and well-being

{{featured_button_text}}

As a third-generation Montanan, I cannot believe there are good people in this state who don't recognize a bunch of cold-hearted phonies when they see 'em!

Matt Rosendale? Money is his game. He is a shill for big insurance.

Greg Gianforte? Power is his game. He is a shill for hard-right politicians.

Steve Daines is another corporation shill.

They will laugh up their sleeves at Montana voters if they get in. If they and their cohorts have their way, the state of Montana will not be recognizable in four years. The few shall rule the many. We might receive cheaper insurance, but coverage will be drastically reduced. Education for our kids matters, and if cuts are made, our future will be cut too! Public lands: Who needs 'em? We do, gosh darn it! Trump? The devil is hiding in plain sight.

Kathleen Williams, Mike Cooney and Steve Bullock are smart, warm-hearted people who care about our future and the well-being of Montanans. They will work both sides of the aisle to pass positive legislation for the great state that we all share, respect, love and live in.

Don't be fooled by the cow pie double talk. Amen, my Montana friends.

Joe Hassler,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Vote no on CI-118 and I-190
Letters

Vote no on CI-118 and I-190

I'll be voting "No" on CI 118 which would legalize recreational marijuana, and "No" on I 190 which would authorize our State Legislature to es…

Racicot a traitor
Letters

Racicot a traitor

Regarding the article in the Sept. 30, Missoula, front page about Marc Racicot Turncoat. I had a few ill feelings for you when you were govern…

Shame on tattlers
Letters

Shame on tattlers

Way to go you good samaritans! The Stasi would be happy to have you. Do you get a big hit of dopamine when you call the health department to t…

What was newspaper thinking?
Letters

What was newspaper thinking?

The Missoulian endorses Jennifer Fielder for the PSC because "Fielder promises to put politics aside, base her decisions on facts and keep her…

LR-130 is unnecessary
Letters

LR-130 is unnecessary

Vote "no" on LR-130. Pitched as a way to reduce regulations, LR-130 instead is the ultimate early Christmas gift for out-of-state gun manufact…

Put your guns away
Letters

Put your guns away

I ask all Americans to please put your guns away, unless your deer or elk hunting. Having Civil War II wouldn't be a healthy nor prosperous no…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News