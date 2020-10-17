Williams, Cooney and Bullock care about our future and well-being

They will laugh up their sleeves at Montana voters if they get in. If they and their cohorts have their way, the state of Montana will not be recognizable in four years. The few shall rule the many. We might receive cheaper insurance, but coverage will be drastically reduced. Education for our kids matters, and if cuts are made, our future will be cut too! Public lands: Who needs 'em? We do, gosh darn it! Trump? The devil is hiding in plain sight.