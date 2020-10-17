Williams, Cooney and Bullock care about our future and well-being

As a third-generation Montanan, I cannot believe there are good people in this state who don't recognize a bunch of cold-hearted phonies when they see 'em!
Matt Rosendale? Money is his game. He is a shill for big insurance.
Greg Gianforte? Power is his game. He is a shill for hard-right politicians.
Steve Daines is another corporation shill.
They will laugh up their sleeves at Montana voters if they get in. If they and their cohorts have their way, the state of Montana will not be recognizable in four years. The few shall rule the many. We might receive cheaper insurance, but coverage will be drastically reduced. Education for our kids matters, and if cuts are made, our future will be cut too! Public lands: Who needs 'em? We do, gosh darn it! Trump? The devil is hiding in plain sight.
Kathleen Williams, Mike Cooney and Steve Bullock are smart, warm-hearted people who care about our future and the well-being of Montanans. They will work both sides of the aisle to pass positive legislation for the great state that we all share, respect, love and live in.
Don't be fooled by the cow pie double talk. Amen, my Montana friends.
Joe Hassler,
Missoula
