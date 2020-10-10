 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Williams doesn’t support law enforcement

Williams doesn’t support law enforcement

{{featured_button_text}}

At a time when violent attacks against law enforcement are on the rise, our police deserve to know they have the support of our elected leaders. Therefore, it is deeply troubling that despite repeated calls to do so, Extreme Kathleen Williams has refused to say she supports Montana law enforcement.

You see, Extreme Kathleen is bankrolling her campaign with donations from radical groups pushing to defund the police. No wonder as cities across our nation burned and dangerous movements to defund the police began to grow in Helena, Bozeman, and Missoula – she has continued to remain silent.

Radical activists have bought her silence, but make no mistake Extreme Kathleen would vote in lockstep with Nancy Pelosi and far-left Democrats to strip funding from our police departments. Her willingness to pander to far-left ideologies is a slap in the face to our police and puts public safety at risk.

Montana law enforcement deserves better. This once again proves why Matt Rosendale is the best choice to represent us in Congress. Matt unabashedly backs the blue, and he has spoken out strongly against these irresponsible efforts to defund police. I encourage all Montanans to join me in supporting Matt Rosendale for Congress.

Kyle Voigtlander,

Bozeman

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Racicot a traitor
Letters

Racicot a traitor

Regarding the article in the Sept. 30, Missoula, front page about Marc Racicot Turncoat. I had a few ill feelings for you when you were govern…

Who are Trump's supporters?
Letters

Who are Trump's supporters?

Although Donald Trump's approval rating is 13 points lower than his 2016 election numbers, he still leads Joe Biden by seven points in Montana…

UM is telling a false narrative
Letters

UM is telling a false narrative

I love the University of Montana. Not only am I a proud alumni (I got my Ph.D. at UM), but I am a tenured professor at UM, too. My family has …

Cannabis is destructive
Letters

Cannabis is destructive

Montana voters, please join me in sending a strong message that we do not wish to be Washington, Colorado or Oregon. VOTE AGAINST MONTANA I-19…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News