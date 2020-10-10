Williams doesn’t support law enforcement

At a time when violent attacks against law enforcement are on the rise, our police deserve to know they have the support of our elected leaders. Therefore, it is deeply troubling that despite repeated calls to do so, Extreme Kathleen Williams has refused to say she supports Montana law enforcement.

You see, Extreme Kathleen is bankrolling her campaign with donations from radical groups pushing to defund the police. No wonder as cities across our nation burned and dangerous movements to defund the police began to grow in Helena, Bozeman, and Missoula – she has continued to remain silent.

Radical activists have bought her silence, but make no mistake Extreme Kathleen would vote in lockstep with Nancy Pelosi and far-left Democrats to strip funding from our police departments. Her willingness to pander to far-left ideologies is a slap in the face to our police and puts public safety at risk.

Montana law enforcement deserves better. This once again proves why Matt Rosendale is the best choice to represent us in Congress. Matt unabashedly backs the blue, and he has spoken out strongly against these irresponsible efforts to defund police. I encourage all Montanans to join me in supporting Matt Rosendale for Congress.

Kyle Voigtlander,

Bozeman

