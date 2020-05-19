Williams' experience created connections

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Our most effective leaders have not been forged for their moment in time but rather summoned when their time was called. With COVID-19, Whitney Williams is being summoned to lead Montana. Her global experience dealing with pandemics is unmatched in the governor’s race. What’s more, she brings an international network that will prove vital to Montana during our recovery.

I can speak firsthand to Williams’ network and ability to get stuff done. Long before Williams declared for governor, I met with her to discuss ways that we could locally address some of the issues plaguing our nation. I witnessed someone with unbounded and unbridled enthusiasm. She didn’t have all the answers, but she was connected through her experience to the top experts in virtually every field. For every question, Williams had the cell phone number of a leading expert with the answer.

I left our meeting extremely hopeful. When Williams announced for governor, I felt an excitement for Montana that has laid dormant long enough that it felt strange. Williams brings a completely different perspective to government and it is one that we need. Please join me in voting for Whitney Williams for governor in the Democratic primary.

Tyler Gernant,