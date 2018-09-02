Watching U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte’s attack ad on Kathleen Williams, his opponent in the coming U.S. House of Representatives election, I was amazed at his audacity.
I know that he misrepresented her stances in three cases. He said she supports Nancy Pelosi for Democratic leader of the House. She doesn’t and has made ads saying so. He implied that she supports the dissolution of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which she has stated publicly she does not. And he implied she doesn’t care about border security, another lie.
Forget about misleading statements in ads and let's talk about blatant lies, like the lie Gianforte made to the Gallatin County law enforcement officers after body-slamming a reporter simply trying to do his job.
It will be easy making a decision on who I’ll vote for. Williams has a proven record in the Montana Legislature, working hard with both parties to pass legislation. She’s out most days hearing the concerns of Montanans. Gianforte, meanwhile, hides behind aides, his office and false advertising.
I hope Montanans care about the truth this year and elect a woman of character, intelligence and compassion, not a billionaire bully who manipulates basic facts.
Nancy Brown,
Missoula