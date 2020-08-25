Williams has long career in natural resources, public service

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I grew up in Kansas City and realized early on that I wanted to live in Montana. In 1980, I was thrilled to make Montana home, knowing that my appreciation for nature would be nurtured here in beautiful Big Sky Country.

My priority of protecting wilderness and public lands is as important as education, health care and safe communities. It’s necessary for overall public interest to elect a representative to the U.S. Congress who shares Montana values and who will serve Montanans with integrity.

Kathleen Williams has a 34-year career in natural resources and public service, including serving in our Montana Legislature. In D.C., Williams would vote to protect our public lands and our clean air and water.

Her opponent from Maryland, Matt Rosendale, is an advocate for privatizing our public lands and supports the elimination of protections for more than a half-million acres of our public lands. That issue alone makes Williams the better candidate.

Williams has a proven record of working for affordable health care; she wants to give Americans 55+ the option to buy into Medicare. Even as we face the COVID health crisis, Rosendale suggests “junk” short term insurance plans. Montana needs a true public servant.

Elizabeth Klarich,

Billings

