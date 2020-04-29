Williams has right kind of experience

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Experience of the right kind matters! Experience in the Montana legislature, experience working successfully with farmer/rancher folks across party lines, and experience with vital water resource issues, these all count. Kathleen Williams has those experiences and more.

She has represented and fought for rural people over water rights issues and encouraging ways to diversify incomes. She constantly strives to protect Montana’s environment, public lands and outdoor heritage. She is a strong advocate for Native Americans, their culture and their lands.

As your U.S. representative, she will work to repair a broken Congress so it works for you, not against you. She will strive to strengthen the nation’s education system. Williams believes all Americans reserve access to quality health care and she’ll work to achieve a system that works.

Williams' family saw many years of military service; she will advocate for and support veterans, service members and their families. She will meet with you and have direct eye contact.

And besides all the above, she has a dog. That really matters!

Your vote for Kathleen Williams will be a wise vote.

Jay Gore,

Missoula

