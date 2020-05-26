Williams is choice for change-making

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Montana's legacy of powerful female leadership didn't end with Jeannette Rankin. In 2010, Butte High graduate Stephanie Schriock became the president of Emily's List, where she has fought for Montana values of independence, privacy and dignity nationwide.

Here in Montana, we're ready to cast our ballots for the candidate who gets it done, regardless of that person's gender. And that person is Whitney Williams.

The endorsement of Emily's List is as one that is as coveted as it is Montanan, and Mike Cooney's attacks on Williams are low. Instead of addressing his own potential campaign violations, Cooney is spending his energy alienating generations of Montana women who know what it means to be disadvantaged on the basis of sex in education, in the workforce and on the ballot.

Unlike her opponents, Williams is focused and unwavering in her commitment, staying the course on the issues that hold us all back from making Montana work for all of us. With endorsements from some of Montana's most powerful and transformative female leaders, including Denise Juneau and Judith Heilman, Whitney Williams is the clear choice of change-making women across the Treasure State. Do right by Montana women and vote for Whitney Williams this June.

Maggie Bornstein,

Missoula

