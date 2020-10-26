 Skip to main content
Williams is personally invested in good government

Send Kathleen Williams to the U.S. House. Her career experience, ability to craft Montana solutions, willingness to work with all people, and her energy and character are reasons you should.

Honored the Montana Chamber of Commerce for advancing creative ideas benefiting businesses of all sizes, Williams also understands the importance of keeping water and public land available. Her experience helping ranchers, farmers, tribes, entrepreneurs, seniors and millennials live better in Montana’s independent way informs her plans.

Hers is a consensus-building, people-minded approach that cut red tape to create hundreds of new businesses and thousands of new Montana products, helped create a new type of corporation attractive to millennials and entrepreneurs, worked to attract the film industry to our state, and reduced taxes for small businesses, and much more.

In 2018 Williams called me from her own cell phone. She introduced herself, asked what issues are the most important to me, and listened. She thanked me for my time and asked for my vote.

Williams is personally invested in good government, works hard, and will do us a good job. I’m an old independent; that’s what I want with every vote I cast. Blacken the oval for Kathleen Williams, U.S. House.

Noel Hawke,

Billings

