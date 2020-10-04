Williams knows water laws best

Montana is a headwaters state; roughly half its waters flow down the Columbia to the Pacific and the other half down the Missouri to the Gulf of Mexico. Add to that the complications associated with water rights adjudication on our eight Native American reservations in Montana. With global warming and climate change in mind, it is vital we be proactive and send someone to Washington, D.C., who knows, understands and can argue water law. Because as we warm up and dry out more downstream users will be clamoring for this valuable state resource.

For independent voters who have not yet made up there minds, let this issue be part of the determinant. Kathleen Williams is by far the best-qualified candidate to undertake this responsibility. She is well-versed in water law as a result of her time in Helena at the legislature. Further, she has demonstrated she can and will work across the aisle, and she has demonstrated herself to be a gentlewoman. Lord knows we could use more civility in Congress.

There are shades of Jeanette Rankin in Kathleen Williams — in my mind.

Don Larson,

Seeley Lake

