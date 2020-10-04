 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Williams knows water laws best

Williams knows water laws best

{{featured_button_text}}

Montana is a headwaters state; roughly half its waters flow down the Columbia to the Pacific and the other half down the Missouri to the Gulf of Mexico. Add to that the complications associated with water rights adjudication on our eight Native American reservations in Montana. With global warming and climate change in mind, it is vital we be proactive and send someone to Washington, D.C., who knows, understands and can argue water law. Because as we warm up and dry out more downstream users will be clamoring for this valuable state resource.

For independent voters who have not yet made up there minds, let this issue be part of the determinant. Kathleen Williams is by far the best-qualified candidate to undertake this responsibility. She is well-versed in water law as a result of her time in Helena at the legislature. Further, she has demonstrated she can and will work across the aisle, and she has demonstrated herself to be a gentlewoman. Lord knows we could use more civility in Congress.

There are shades of Jeanette Rankin in Kathleen Williams — in my mind.

Don Larson,

Seeley Lake

 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
2
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

UM is telling a false narrative
Letters

UM is telling a false narrative

I love the University of Montana. Not only am I a proud alumni (I got my Ph.D. at UM), but I am a tenured professor at UM, too. My family has …

Know symptoms of ovarian cancer
Letters

Know symptoms of ovarian cancer

Last week, both the state of Montana and the city of Missoula recognized September as Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month. More than 22,000 America…

Gratitude for Online Academy
Letters

Gratitude for Online Academy

I want to thank the incredible teachers and staff who are working to make the Missoula Online Academy (MOA) such a positive learning experienc…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News