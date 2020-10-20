Williams listens to both sides

I am endorsing Kathleen Williams for Montana’s lone House of Representative's seat. Kathleen has a special place in her heart for rural Montana, health care, and our veterans. She was born in San Francisco (so what?) but has moved mountains in this state. I shared my youth between Three Forks and Troy, two areas that have different politic ideations (as a whole). Kathleen actually listens to both sides (has been for nearly 40 years). Kathleen's ability to bring people of differing backgrounds together is honorable and she's done it, time and time again. I’ve watch her get berated at fundraisers by a young man who follows her around to event after event interrupting her and challenging her to pledge to certain environmental initiatives. She handled him with civility and honesty, stating the matter he was demanding she verbally commit to was far more complicated than a simple pledge; that a pledge was the easy way to get his vote and she simply couldn’t do it. Environmental issues look different depending on where you land in Montana. We need brilliance, humility, strength, and kindness in our leadership and Kathleen exemplifies all of all of those traits. Vote for Kathleen!