Williams, Mattelin represent all MT

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I am an outdoor recreationist, conservationist, outdoor retail manager, and I am supporting Whitney Williams and Buzz Mattelin for the Governor’s Office.

They are Montanans committed to protecting our public lands from wealthy out-of-staters and foreign interests. These lands are critical to our way of life in Montana, and they support the hunting, floating and recreation lifestyle and economy that we hope to pass on to future generations.

Montana’s recreation economy generated $7.1 billion in consumer spending and more than 71,000 jobs in 2018. Whitney Williams and Buzz Mattelin are committed to preventing the sale and transfer of our public lands, and that is reason enough to support them.

But I happen to know Mattelin on a personal level, and you won’t find a better embodiment of what it means to be a Montanan. He runs a successful farm in Culbertson and has traveled the globe promoting Montana products via the Montana Wheat and Barley Committee. Adding Mattelin to the ticket is the perfect way to add representation for the eastern part of our great state.

If you are wondering where Culbertson is located, it is about 540 miles east of Missoula — more importantly, it is 1,900 miles west of New Jersey.