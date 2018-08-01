When Kathleen Williams came to Ekalaka on one of her earliest primary campaign stops she confessed to me and three other Democratic listeners that she strove to work across the aisle in Montana's legislature. So successful in doing so, she claimed, that Taylor Brown, eastern Montana's Paul Harvey, gave her a big hug at the end of the legislative session. Moreover, she informed us that some Republican stalwarts placed candy sweets on her desk daily.
Flash to today's news, we learn that she has metaphorically blown a kiss to the likes of Fox's Sean Hannity (Donald Trump's Confessor) by running a surprising campaign spot dissing one of the Democratic Party's beloved heroines, Nancy Pelosi. (This explosive piece could become as memorable as the 2017 imprudent commercial of Rob Quist executing a TV set.)
Given that 56 percent of the Democrats in our primary chose to cast votes for bonafide progressive candidates (Heenan, Kier and Moss) rather than mugwump (Google it) centrist Williams it behooves her to share a wee bit of love for our party's progressive base and Democrats in general — soon.
Doug Stange,
Ekalaka