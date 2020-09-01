Williams' positions align with Montana values

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I appreciate the state’s “purple” reputation, where Montana voters elect a majority Republican legislature and balance that out with a Democrat governor.

In the race for Montana’s only House seat, I hope Montanans will look at the candidates individually and vote for the best fit for Montana.

Kathleen Williams’ position on health care, public lands and veterans aligns with Montana values. Matt Rosendale’s do not.

The COVID pandemic has convinced me that we need a congresswoman who will work for health care reforms that protect people with pre-existing conditions and strengthens our health system.

With respect to public lands and our access to them, they are bursting at the seams with visitors and our growing population. We need a congresswoman willing to defend our ownership of them, and to ensure their proper management and conservation.

Our veterans have done the hard work of protecting our country. We owe them the health care we promised them. We need a congresswoman who will continue to advance health care choices for veterans as she did in the Montana legislature.