Williams possesses tireless work ethic

Montanans are fortunate to have Kathleen Williams on the ballot for Montana’s seat in the House of Representatives.

Williams served for years as a state legislator and was instrumental in passing legislation that expanded Medicaid and stopped insurance companies from denying routine care to cancer patients. She also helped address skyrocketing prescription drug prices. Williams is a strong advocate for Montanans receiving the health care they need at an affordable price and for protecting insurance coverage for pre-existing conditions.

As a legislator, Williams stood up to proposals that would weaken land and water protections and that would transfer the use of public lands to special interest groups. Williams strongly supports veterans and voted for a bill that would help hundreds of veterans and gold star families to purchase their own home. Williams's experience in the legislature gave her the business acumen and skills to lead us through the challenging issues our nation faces.

Williams has traveled to almost every corner of Montana and possesses a tireless work ethic. She has the rare ability to bring people together, something sorely needed in our divisive times. Please join me in casting your vote for Kathleen Williams for Montana’s U.S. House seat!