I feel hope when I think of Kathleen Williams in Congress.
I first heard her speak in Helena in February and she stood out with her clarity, directness, thoughtful proposals and compassion. Her commitment to hearing all sides of the issue and searching for a win-win solution speaks to what we need and are lacking in Congress. Her willingness to travel the state and meet people wherever they are gathered and listen to their hopes and needs is real. She hunts and can even put chains on a car in a snowstorm. She knows what it takes to get a paycheck and figure out how to make ends meet. She's not in the 1 percent, but with most of us in the 99 percent.
It is the depth of her compassion that spoke to me and I wasn't surprised when I learned that she is a widow, as I am one too. She knows what it is to suffer the greatest loss, go through the fire and come out ready to serve. We deserve her and she won't let us down because she is real.
Maureen "Mo" Gary,
Lolo