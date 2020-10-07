 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Williams understands the value of hard work

Williams understands the value of hard work

{{featured_button_text}}

Many years ago I fought against being called a “girl”, I was over 18 and a women in my own right. A farmer from Malta visited the office and we had a lot of fun discussing this issue while doing serious business. The fun issue today is the word liberal related to where you are born.

Montana is where Kathleen Williams feels at home and it shows by her work for Montanans over the past three decades. She’s comfortable working in rural fields as she had working in the Capitol as a state legislator. She has a long career in natural resources and public service traversing public, private, and non-profit sectors. She’s worked with people of all political stripes to find solutions to Montana’s most pressing problems which includes healthcare, job creation, protecting clean air and water, access to public lands and helping veterans.

She understands the value of hard work and what it means to pay your bills and balance a checkbook, both for family and business.

Kathleen was born in a military family stationed in San Francisco. I was born in Lodge Grass, Montana. Could Lodge Grass and San Francisco have something in common? Was it the water?

Katherine Jabs,

Billings

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

UM is telling a false narrative
Letters

UM is telling a false narrative

I love the University of Montana. Not only am I a proud alumni (I got my Ph.D. at UM), but I am a tenured professor at UM, too. My family has …

Know symptoms of ovarian cancer
Letters

Know symptoms of ovarian cancer

Last week, both the state of Montana and the city of Missoula recognized September as Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month. More than 22,000 America…

Abbott letter was misleading
Letters

Abbott letter was misleading

Rep. Abbott’s opinion letter to the Missoulian about the Montana Reinsurance Program was written in an attempt to smear the reputation of our …

Who are Trump's supporters?
Letters

Who are Trump's supporters?

Although Donald Trump's approval rating is 13 points lower than his 2016 election numbers, he still leads Joe Biden by seven points in Montana…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News