Williams understands the value of hard work

Montana is where Kathleen Williams feels at home and it shows by her work for Montanans over the past three decades. She’s comfortable working in rural fields as she had working in the Capitol as a state legislator. She has a long career in natural resources and public service traversing public, private, and non-profit sectors. She’s worked with people of all political stripes to find solutions to Montana’s most pressing problems which includes healthcare, job creation, protecting clean air and water, access to public lands and helping veterans.

She understands the value of hard work and what it means to pay your bills and balance a checkbook, both for family and business.

Kathleen was born in a military family stationed in San Francisco. I was born in Lodge Grass, Montana. Could Lodge Grass and San Francisco have something in common? Was it the water?

