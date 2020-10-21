Williams wants to listen, understand

Kathleen Williams doesn’t know for sure why her opponent, Matt Rosendale, left his four-office real estate business in Maryland and moved all the way to Glendive.

But Williams does know that her opponent has been job-hopping and job-hunting ever since he got here.

Hopping and hunting like a jackrabbit — from being a state representative for two years to being a state senator for four, and then running for Congress in 2014, for state auditor in 2016, for the U.S. Senate in 2018 and for the U.S. House (again) in 2020.

However, many learned experts agree that he doesn’t have jackrabbit genes. Instead, they suspect, his genes are like the genes of a nervous teen who can’t hold still.

Nothing at all like the genes of Kathleen Williams. Williams has the genes of competence, fairness, empathy, integrity and resilience.

Nobody is suggesting that Kathleen Williams can’t hold still. To the contrary, Montanans know that Kathleen Williams has been traveling all over the state on purpose:

It’s because Williams is determined to represent all Montanans once she gets elected to Congress.