Williams will be independent voice

Kathleen Williams is in a David and Goliath battle for Montana's representative seat in Congress.
The Club for Growth Action out of Washington, D.C., is a conservative super PAC with members like Marco Rubio, Ted Cruz and Rand Paul. Cruz said, "Without Club for Growth Action I wouldn't be in Congress." This organization has Kathleen Williams in its sites and is spending big bucks on flashy fliers showing her to be belligerent (which she is definitely not!), in the pocket of career politicians and out of touch with us. Goliath is spreading lies in Montana, as though we can be bought.
The truth about Kathleen Williams?
- She has helped pass bills in Helena bringing better jobs to Montana and helping farmers and ranchers stay on their land.
- She will fight for our public lands, clean air and water.
- She will listen to the scientists on COVID-19 and on the warming climate.
- She supports the Affordable Care Act and will work to improve it.
- She has lived a life of hard work, overcoming personal tragedies, and practicing civility and fiscal responsibility.
With our help, Kathleen Williams will be a strong, independent voice for all Montanans. Please vote, the earlier the better.
Jan Hoem,
Missoula
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!