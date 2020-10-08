Williams will be independent voice

The Club for Growth Action out of Washington, D.C., is a conservative super PAC with members like Marco Rubio, Ted Cruz and Rand Paul. Cruz said, "Without Club for Growth Action I wouldn't be in Congress." This organization has Kathleen Williams in its sites and is spending big bucks on flashy fliers showing her to be belligerent (which she is definitely not!), in the pocket of career politicians and out of touch with us. Goliath is spreading lies in Montana, as though we can be bought.