Williams will continue Montana's rational leadership

Montanans are fortunate to have Whitney Williams on the ballot as a candidate for our next governor.

We are witnessing firsthand the importance of having a strong leader in the governor’s office as Governor Bullock manages the COVID-19 crisis in a rational, safe and prudent way. Williams will bring these same compassionate, fact-based skill sets and leadership to Montana.

An experienced businesswoman, Williams created Williamsworks, which helps foundations and businesses solve tough problems like helping victims of natural disasters restart their businesses or helping Veterans transition to civilian life. Her business acumen and success give her the skills to lead our state through challenging issues such as restarting our post-COVID-19 economy, lowering ever-rising prescription drug costs, addressing climate change and protecting our well-loved public lands.

Williams comes from a long line of strong Montana women dating back to our state’s first homesteaders. Her work is ethic is relentless and she possesses the rare ability to bring people together, something sorely needed in our divisive times. Endorsed by former Gov. Brian Schweitzer, she will bring the same grit, decisiveness and toughness to the Governor’s Office.