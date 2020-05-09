Williams will lead Montana into future

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Montana is changing, and Whitney Williams is the right person, right now, to lead Montana into the future.

Williams brings a storied history of national and international business experience to the table. She has a demonstrated ability to bring diverse stakeholders together to accomplish big and challenging goals during times of difficulty — exactly what is needed now in Montana. She is the only Democrat who can counter Greg Gianforte’s claim to be the sole candidate in the race with the necessary business acumen to run the Governor’s Office.

Whitney Williams and her running mate, Buzz Mattelin, will fight for every Montanan by creating jobs, opening up trade for Montana agriculture, protecting our public lands, ensuring that all women, men and kids have access to affordable quality health care, and making sure our children have a quality public education and apprenticeship training.

Williams solves complex problems by being decisive, courageous and honest. These are attributes and qualities we need in our next governor.

Pat Cotter served as a justice on the Montana Supreme Court between 2001 and 2016, and Mike Cotter served as Montana’s 39th United States Attorney for the District of Montana between 2009 and 2017 under President Barack Obama. We’ve learned a thing or two about good leadership.