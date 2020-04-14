Williams will rebuild broken Congress

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

2020 gives Montanans a chance to elect to the U.S. Congress experienced legislative leadership by a person with Montana’s values guiding them.

We need to elect an experienced, hardworking Montanan who works with both sides of the aisle to resolve issues affecting Montana — a Montanan who supports affordable, essential health care, provides for a strong economy while protecting natural resources and access to outdoor recreation and hunting, providing educational opportunity and development of infrastructure, getting support to rural Montana and Native communities, honoring veterans, service members and their families, and rebuilding a broken Congress so it works for us.

Fortunately, we have such a person running and that is Kathleen Williams. I hope you will give her close study, and I’m convinced that if you do you will want to elect her. A better person for the job is hard to imagine, and I urge you to join me in supporting her.

Mark Hull,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1