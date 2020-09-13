Williams will represent best interests of Montanans

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Our "representatives" tuck in at the trough of the wealthiest. Quid pro quo?

The Club for Growth (CFG) action committee super PAC makes its goals plain on its website. CFG will spend (last count) $13 million to elect its chosen water-carrier candidates. Don’t take my word for it, google the Club For Growth, marvel at its objectives and "chosen agents."

Matt Rosendale — the hardest-working out-of-state real estate developer — is a CFG darling. The non-Montana money flowing in to influence and disrupt our local election for our lone representative for the House is embarrassingly shameful. Rosendale has little imagination, nor regard for local issues. Five items of his eight agenda issues are from the CFG “Playbook.”

CFG, Rosendale, other aspirational candidates and sitting Congress-critters are on the record for privatizing Social Security, making access to health care even more difficult, supporting the wealthiest at the detriment of 99% of us. I can’t stomach or support Rosendale deepening the divides.

I’m voting for Kathleen Williams. Williams proved to be a consensus-building, intelligent, people-minded problem-solver in her legislative terms. Williams is about solutions for us all, not fear nor bullying. Kathleen Williams will represent the best interests of all Montanans and make us proud.