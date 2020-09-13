 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Williams will represent best interests of Montanans

Williams will represent best interests of Montanans

{{featured_button_text}}

Our "representatives" tuck in at the trough of the wealthiest. Quid pro quo?

The Club for Growth (CFG) action committee super PAC makes its goals plain on its website. CFG will spend (last count) $13 million to elect its chosen water-carrier candidates. Don’t take my word for it, google the Club For Growth, marvel at its objectives and "chosen agents."

Matt Rosendale — the hardest-working out-of-state real estate developer — is a CFG darling. The non-Montana money flowing in to influence and disrupt our local election for our lone representative for the House is embarrassingly shameful. Rosendale has little imagination, nor regard for local issues. Five items of his eight agenda issues are from the CFG “Playbook.”

CFG, Rosendale, other aspirational candidates and sitting Congress-critters are on the record for privatizing Social Security, making access to health care even more difficult, supporting the wealthiest at the detriment of 99% of us. I can’t stomach or support Rosendale deepening the divides.

I’m voting for Kathleen Williams. Williams proved to be a consensus-building, intelligent, people-minded problem-solver in her legislative terms. Williams is about solutions for us all, not fear nor bullying. Kathleen Williams will represent the best interests of all Montanans and make us proud.

Jeff Ball,

Bozeman

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Election signs expose character
Letters

Election signs expose character

Have you ever thought how nice it would be if somehow you could tell in advance the content of a person’s character before you ever had any in…

Good people in Missoula
Letters

Good people in Missoula

While out walking on Saturday, Sept. 5, I tripped and hit my head. I didn’t have a chance to get names but want to thank the young man from Wa…

Logging vs. destructive fires
Letters

Logging vs. destructive fires

Recently in the Missoulian was a Letter to the Editor from Mike Garrity crowing about the fact that The Alliance for the Wild Rockies along wi…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News