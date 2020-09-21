Williams will represent Montanans in Washington

I have to chuckle when I see all the ridiculous ads trying to make Kathleen Williams out as an extremist. Kathleen has a legislative record that shows she has worked with both parties to get commonsense things done for Montana. She’s a strong defender of public lands, will fight for our health care, and speaks up about rural issues like the postal service. Her opponent, on the other hand, is supported by out-of-state outfits like Club for Growth that want to privatize social security, sell off public lands and shift taxes from the wealthy onto those of us who work for a living.